Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Drew Barrymore joins with Gather to launch Beautiful Kitchenware at Walmart.

Barrymore says "Beautiful Kitchenware" combines elegant design with the latest touchscreen technology.

The line includes appliances, kitchen tools, cutlery and more.

People can find the beautiful kitchenware collection at Walmart.com.

The line will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide on April 19.