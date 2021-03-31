Britney Spears reacts to documentary about her life
The documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," left the pop superstar in tears for two weeks
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," was released in February.
The documentary shed light on her career and high-profile conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.
Britney expressed her feelings on Instagram posting that the film had left her in tears and felt "embarrassed."
Spears was not interviewed for the documentary.
