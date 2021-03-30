Lady Gaga’s dog walker continues to struggle
Lady Gaga's dogs are home safe but her dog walker is still struggling
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Ryan Fisher was shot last month by thieves who robbed Lady Gaga's three French Bulldogs as he took them out for a walk.
Fisher had healed from his lung but continued to have breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital again where part of his lung was removed.
Police are still looking for the men responsible for taking the singer's dogs and shooting Fisher in the chest.
