Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 5:31 pm

Lady Gaga’s dog walker continues to struggle

Lady Gaga's dogs are home safe but her dog walker is still struggling

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Ryan Fisher was shot last month by thieves who robbed Lady Gaga's three French Bulldogs as he took them out for a walk.

Fisher had healed from his lung but continued to have breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital again where part of his lung was removed.

Police are still looking for the men responsible for taking the singer's dogs and shooting Fisher in the chest.

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Mercedes was born in San Diego and raised in the border-town of Calexico, California. She is an Imperial Valley native and definitely no stranger to Yuma county.

Mercedes began her journalism career at San Jose State University as she was a part of their campus newscast that aired every Friday, joined “El Espartano Noticias,” and was an on-air talent for the San Jose Film Festival in 2017. Her highlight during that time was the opportunity to interview actress, Jane Lynch.

Mercedes then continued her journey to CSU Sacramento and received her B.A in Journalism and minor in Communication Studies. She did an internship with Telemundo in Sacramento, which allowed her to gain experience and build relationships.

Mercedes believes that everyone has a story and should use their voice to tell it and inspire others.

Outside of work, Mercedes spends time with her friends and family. She is passionate about cooking, baking, traveling, playing guitar and writing songs.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content