All movies in Mexico, even in Spanish, must have subtitles

Entertainment

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Movies shown in Mexico will now have subtitles to assist people with hearing problems.

The Mexican government said subtitles would be required for every movie, even if its dialogue was filmed in Spanish or dubbed into Spanish. The Associated Press reported foreign language films shown in Mexico have Spanish dialogue added.

However the government says subtitles may be a distraction from visual effects but are needed to provide equal access for the hearing impaired.