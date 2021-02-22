Jim Carrey is taking a break from posting his political art

Entertainment

Jim Carrey is a painter, cartoonist and sketcher in his spare time, using the mediums the last couple of years to speak out against the Trump administration.

The actor says he’s now taking a break from posting the political messages, explaining that he’s taking some time to breathe after crossing “an ocean of outrage.”

“Hey folks…for the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together, but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth,” he captioned a cartoon of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched. Carrey titled it: “… in case I don’t see ya…” a nod to “The Truman Show.”

He continued: “If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of ‘Orange Julius Caesar’ and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone’s focus.”

Most recently Carrey portrayed President Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” but hasn’t continued the role.

He signed off the latest post by thanking his fans, writing, “Thank You All kindly for your patience, your support, your humor, and your b.e.a.utiful fanart.”