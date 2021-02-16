Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of friend after helicopter crash

Entertainment

Kenny Chesney has shared that he lost a close friend in a helicopter crash.

The country star took to Instagram to share the sad news.

“Today I have to say a very hard goodbye to my friend Maria Rodriguez in the Virgin Islands. Maria and others were killed today in a helicopter crash in St. Thomas. She was a dear friend to me and to our island community,” he wrote.

“I have been flying with Maria for over 15 years and we shared a lot of laughs and a lot of life together. She was always the first person I saw when I landed and the last person I said goodbye to when I would leave island. I’m sure going to miss that. It’s fair to say I won’t ever be able to go to the Virgin Islands again without feeling the loss of her. She was such a huge part of my island life. So goodbye sweet friend. I’m sure glad our paths crossed on this side. See you on the other.”

Rodriguez was a helicopter pilot and although it’s unclear how they met, Chesney has talked about spending time in the Virgin Islands.