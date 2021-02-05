Hollywood Minute: Anthony Hopkins nominations

Entertainment

Golden Globe nominations and music

In today's "Hollywood Minute," Anthony Hopkins was nominated for lead actor honors by the SAG and the Golden Globe. Hopkins will be getting this year's Career Achievement Honor from the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Taylor Momsen and "The pretty reckless" are out with their latest music video, "And so it went," featuring guitar work by Tom Morello. The track is off the band's new album "Death by rock and roll," which arrives Feb. 12th.

Judy Collins is re-creating her classic 1964 concert at the Town Hall in New York. The show will stream Friday, Feb. 12th.