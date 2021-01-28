Actress Cicely Tyson Dies At Age 96

Entertainment

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson has died. Her career spanned decades.

Tyson made history in 1963 by becoming the first black actress to star in a TV drama.

She is likely best remembered for the 1974 TV mini-series "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

Revolutionary aging makeup helped her portray the title character from early adulthood into her final years.

That role earned Tyson Emmys for 'Best Actress in a Drama' and 'Actress of the Year'

Tyson continued to work regularly into her 90s, including acting on popular TV shows like "House of Cards" and "How To Get Away With Murder."

Tyson was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2018 for her body of work, with The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences citing her "Unforgettable performances and personal integrity."

A family statement did not reveal the cause of death.

Cicely Tyson was 96-years-old.