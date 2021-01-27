Amy Schumer explains her part in Hilaria Baldwin controversy

Entertainment

Remember the Hilaria Baldwin heritage controversy?

It may feel like ages ago in the current news cycle but it was actually just last month. And in case you forgot, it sort of all started with comedian Amy Schumer poking fun at Baldwin posing in lingerie with her baby.

Now Schumer is speaking out about the story that consumed the internet.

“I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that,” Schumer told “Entertainment Tonight” before adding, “She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants.”

In case you need a little bit of a refresher, here’s how it went down:

Baldwin took issue with Schumer and others for mocking her for being proud of her post baby body. The former ballroom dancer and wife of Alec Baldwin welcomed her fifth child in September and shortly after posted a photo wearing lingerie while holding her baby boy.

Schumer re-posted the image on her Instagram account with a cheeky caption. But Baldwin didn’t see humor in Schumer’s post and took to her own Instagram page with a video message calling out Schumer and body shamers. It was then that commenters began noticing that Baldwin’s usual Spanish accent was noticeably absent.

That’s when her heritage began to be called into question, with people pointing out that she grew up in Boston, despite multiple online biographies citing she was born and raised in Spain. Although her family does live on the Spanish island of Mallorca now, they are from America. Videos from Baldwin’s television appearances began to circulate, one from the “Today Show” in which Baldwin forgets the English word for cucumber, and even her husband saying on a late night appearance that she hailed from Spain.

It was then Schumer poked fun at Baldwin again on Instagram in a since deleted post.

“I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, ‘What is going on?’ I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, ‘Hey, look, I love Spain too.’ But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too],” Schumer explained.

“Look, she’s a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that’s really hard,” Schumer added. “So I just, I don’t want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Baldwin says she has never claimed she was from Spain and that she has spent so much time overseas throughout her life that it’s only natural she has developed an accent.

Since the controversy Baldwin has laid low and has not posted on her Instagram page since late December.