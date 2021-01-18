Noah Centineo gets tonsils removed after ‘chronic tonsillitis and strep throat’

Entertainment

Noah Centineo revealed on Sunday that he had undergone surgery to remove his tonsils just two days prior.

The Netflix rom-com star of the “To All The Boys” franchise said he had them removed on Friday after experiencing seven years of “chronic tonsillitis and strep throat.”

“Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years.”

In a series of snaps, Centineo showed off sickly looking tonsils, then showed himself recovering after the procedure, captioning it, “Alright. Finished it.”

Supportive followers left comments, with one writing: “Ice cream would be ur best friend for the next few days.”

Another advised him, “Do not eat hard foods too early!”

Meanwhile, as Centineo recovers, Netflix has released the first trailer for “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” the third movie in the hit franchise.