Post Malone donates his sold-out crocs to frontline workers

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY) - Frontline workers are getting their hands on some Crocs many others can't get.

Post Malone is gifting 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Duet Max Clog II to 70 hospitals across the country.

Post Malone shared photos of some workers with the hard to come by shoes on their social media accounts.

The pair of shoes were sold last month and sold in less than a day. Crocs have collaborated in the past with Justin Bieber and KFC.