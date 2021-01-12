Hollywood Minute

Entertainment

Ben Affleck to return to directing

A first look and listen at Andra Day in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." the Grammy-nominated singer stars in Lee Daniels' bio-pic as Holiday, the legendary singer targeted by the government. The drama about her activism, her addiction, her heartbreak, and her legacy debuts on Hulu February 26th.

The year's first big pop culture auction covers decades of movie and television history. More than 600 items are going on the block, from vintage toys and collectibles to original posters and props from classic films. It all goes on the auction block January 30th and 31st. Further information us available at v-e-galleries.com.



Ben Affleck is getting back to directing. The actor, who won a director's Guild Award for "Argo," will direct "Keeper of the Lost Cities." He is also set to produce the film, and co-write the screenplay, adapting Shannon messenger's best-selling fantasy series about a 12-year-old girl with telepathy.