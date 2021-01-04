Skip to Content
‘Bond’ & ‘That 70’s Show’ Actress Tanya Roberts Still Alive; in Critical Condition

23rd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Black Tie Dinner Viewing Gala
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actress Tanya Roberts arrives for the 23rd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Black Tie Dinner Viewing Gala held at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KYMA/KECY) - Actress Tanya Roberts is not dead, as previously reported.

Her publicist says her long-time partner was notified by Cedars-Sinai Hospital Monday morning she's actually in critical condition.

On Sunday night -- Lance O'Brien told Roberts' publicist he was at her bedside and he said goodbye to her.

O'Brien says he was so distraught, he left the hospital thinking it would be the last time he saw Roberts.

He was doing an interview Monday morning when the hospital called him with the news his partner was still alive.

Roberts has been in the hospital since December 24th when she collapsed at home after walking her dogs.

She has acted in film and television for more than 30 years.

Roberts is best known for her roles as geologist Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film "A View To A Kill," and as Donna Pinciotti's mother in "That 70s Show."

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

