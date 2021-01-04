‘Bond’ & ‘That 70’s Show’ Actress Tanya Roberts Still Alive; in Critical Condition

Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (KYMA/KECY) - Actress Tanya Roberts is not dead, as previously reported.

Her publicist says her long-time partner was notified by Cedars-Sinai Hospital Monday morning she's actually in critical condition.

On Sunday night -- Lance O'Brien told Roberts' publicist he was at her bedside and he said goodbye to her.

O'Brien says he was so distraught, he left the hospital thinking it would be the last time he saw Roberts.

He was doing an interview Monday morning when the hospital called him with the news his partner was still alive.

Roberts has been in the hospital since December 24th when she collapsed at home after walking her dogs.

She has acted in film and television for more than 30 years.

Roberts is best known for her roles as geologist Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film "A View To A Kill," and as Donna Pinciotti's mother in "That 70s Show."