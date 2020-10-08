Kelly Rowland pregnant with second child

Entertainment

CNN-

The singer and actress Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child.

She and husband Tim Weatherspoon have a second bundle of joy on the way.

Rowland decided to bare her baby bump on the cover of the new issue of Women's Health Magazine.

The couple talked about having another baby but didn't plan to get pregnant quite so quickly.

She was worried she might disappoint fans-- saying-- "They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!"

Either way, the family is thrilled-- including soon-to-be big brother, 6-year-old Titan.