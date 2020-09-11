Martha Stewart launches new CBD line

Entertainment

(CNN Business) - Martha Stewart, OG of lifestyle branding, is now the latest celebrity with a CBD line.

The hemp-derived, cannabidiol-rich gummies, soft gels and oil drops officially launched on Thursday after more than a year in development.

The products are the result of the style maven's partnership with Canopy Growth (CGC), the Canadian cannabis company with a multibillion-dollar backer in US alcohol giant Constellation Brands (STZ).

Stewart joined Canopy as an adviser in early 2019 for the express purpose of developing cannabis products for humans and their pets after being introduced to Canopy's founder by her friend Calvin Broadus Jr. -- the rapper and businessman better known as Snoop Dogg. His Leafs by Snoop cannabis brand is produced by Canopy.



The initial Martha Stewart CBD products, which range from $34.99 to $44.99, will be sold online at Canopy's e-commerce site. The pet products are expected to debut later this year.