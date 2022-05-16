Skip to Content
Play
By ,
today at 7:08 PM
Published 5:41 PM

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

    (CNN) -- "The Voice" will mix up the coaches seated in the show's turning chairs next season.

On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.

"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.

Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.

She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.

Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.

She served as a mentor for John Legend's team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Play

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content