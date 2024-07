PARIS - ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Simone Biles has been astounding fans and competitors with her gymnastics for years, but scientists? Steve Kornacki considers the science behind the things Biles is able to do, that seemingly no other human can.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.