Paris Olympics 2024

White House lights up with American flag colors for the Olympics

today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The colors of the American flag lit up the White House Friday night as the Olympics get underway in Paris.

Earlier that day, President Biden posted a video on X, wearing a Team USA ball cap, cheering on Team USA, saying Team USA is the best in the world and will show the world again.

While he is in Washington, First Lady Jill Biden is in Paris, where she led the presidential delegation to the opening of the Olympic Games.

