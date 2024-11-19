Fire crews in Florida battle fire at a tire recycling center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews were working a large fire Tuesday morning at a tire recycling center in Eastport in North Jacksonville.

City Councilmember Mike Gay, who represents the area, went to the fire location after seeing people talking about it on social media.

He said the call came in around midnight at the facility, Atlantic Can recycling. Gay said it could take firefighters days to put out the blaze because there are no fire hydrants at the facility.

Fire crews were having to pump water from a nearby apartment complex and drive it back to the fire, Gay said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said the debris they were trying to extinguish is spread throughout a three- to four-acre area.

"We're probably going to be here for awhile," he said. "Every time we turn the water off, it tends to flare right back up because of the heat that's emitted."