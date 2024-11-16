Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wildfire rages on New Jersey shoreline

today at 10:35 AM
Published 11:00 AM

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Smoke filled the sky on Sunday, November 10, as the Jennings Creek wildfire was seen burning on the shoreline of Greenwood Lake in West Milford, New Jersey.

Footage from Michael Tarashuk (The Travelling Pierogi) shows the fire developing from midday until evening.

"On Sunday, I spent approximately 5.5 hours there (from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM), with much of that time observing smoke from a distance," Tarashuk told Storyful.

"Just as I was preparing to leave around 4:30 PM, I saw the flames emerge and began recording," he added.

According to New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire was 90% contained by Friday, having burned more than 2,200 acres.

CBS News

