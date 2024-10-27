Dozens of Veterans displaced following fire in a downtown Indianapolis building

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of veterans were displaced when a large fire broke out in a downtown Indianapolis building Saturday night.

Flames could be seen rising in the night sky high above the 'Helping Veterans and Families' building.

"And I seen a little bit of smoke in the window. I looked out my window and I see flames coming six feet off the top of that roof. I grabbed my dog and I said it's time to go. I left everything in that apartment. I haven't got nothing but me, my dog and my clothes. But thank god, I'm alive," said one displaced resident.

Fire crews found the building and its surrounding apartments fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 10:00pm Eastern.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the two-story building had 39 units housing at least 50 residents at the time. They have been able to locate 46 of those residents.

It's not clear if the others were home at the time of the fire.

The fire was escalated to two-alarms after parts of the building began to collapse.

Three people were transported to the hospital with slight injuries.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.