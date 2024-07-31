Quarry Fire burns about 100 acres, nearly 600 home under evacuation orders

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has issued mandatory evacuation orders for nearly 600 homes due to a wildfire burning near Deer Creek Canyon, southwest of Denver.

The Quarry Fire has burned about 100 acres, and firefighters from multiple agencies are responding.

A sheriff's deputy patrolling the area first spotted the fire around 9:00pm Tuesday.

As of early Wednesday morning, first responders were not aware of any structures lost or injuries due to the fire.