Kolob Fire in Utah doubles in size, damages at least two structures

VIRGIN, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Kolob Fire burning near Virgin in Utah's Washington County threatened multiple structures as it doubled in size on July 28.

Footage filmed by Robin Berger MD shows a firefighting aircraft travelling towards the blaze as huge plumes of smoke wafted skyward.

According to Utah fire officials, the wildfire grew to more than 600 acres on Sunday, after reaching around 300 acres the day before. The fire had damaged at least two structures as of July 28.

Local news reported that no residents had been evacuated, but those staying in nearby camping resorts were told to leave.