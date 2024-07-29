Skip to Content
Fires

Kolob Fire in Utah doubles in size, damages at least two structures

By ,
today at 6:58 AM
Published 7:17 AM

VIRGIN, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Kolob Fire burning near Virgin in Utah's Washington County threatened multiple structures as it doubled in size on July 28.

Footage filmed by Robin Berger MD shows a firefighting aircraft travelling towards the blaze as huge plumes of smoke wafted skyward.

According to Utah fire officials, the wildfire grew to more than 600 acres on Sunday, after reaching around 300 acres the day before. The fire had damaged at least two structures as of July 28.

Local news reported that no residents had been evacuated, but those staying in nearby camping resorts were told to leave.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content