YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Smoke was seen north of Yuma County Tuesday morning due to controlled burns, according to Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD).

"Lots of legal burns in north Yuma County," they wrote on a social media post. "Avoid the area if you are likely to be affected by poor quality."

If you have any other questions about fire safety, contact RMFD at (928) 539-1807.