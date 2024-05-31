Sprinkler system prevents spread of commercial fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews responded and put out a commercial fire where a sprinkler system prevented the fire from causing more damage to the building.

The Yuma Fire Department and the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Fire Department responded to the fire on Friday around 3 a.m.

Yuma Fire said there was a commercial fire with water flowing from the sprinkler system at the Alsco facility at 3231 South Florence Lane.

MCAS Fire arrived first and said they found a large bundle of linen products on fire under an awning of an outside storage portion of the facility.

There was also an active fire sprinkler flowing.

Yuma Fire said the fire was under control with the activation of a sprinkler head. Then the fire was extinguished by fire crews.

The fire sprinkler prevented further damage to the building and its contents.

No injuries were reported and business operations were not disrupted, said the Yuma Fire Department.

The Yuma Fire Department said fire sprinkler systems can prevent fires from spreading and can extinguish them.

Only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate but not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex, said the Yuma Fire Department.

The Yuma Fire Department also said fire sprinkler systems save lives and property.