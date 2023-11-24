Family home damaged by fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family home was damaged in a fire in the area of S. Magnolia Avenue and W. 16th Place.

Yuma Fire Department (YFD) firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday evening and discovered the house with heavy smoke and flames coming from it.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the house where it originated but the home was significantly damaged.

YFD said one of the home's residents was evaluated but did not want to be taken to the hospital and there were no other injuries.

However, the family did lose one of their three dogs in the fire.

The American Red Cross assisted the two adults and four children who lived at the home since it was damaged and could not be reoccupied.

YFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.