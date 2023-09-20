Skip to Content
Local house fire contained by Yuma Fire Department

Abraham Retana
today at 2:36 PM
Published 4:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said a fire on the back patio of a home spread into the kitchen where a woman, two dogs, and one cat were inside.

YFD said the fire happened Wednesday morning in the area of West 22nd Place and South 3rd Avenue.

Firefighters were able to find the fire on the back patio of the home and contain the fire.

According to YFD, the woman found the fire and was able to evacuate safely with the dogs, and the cat was later found safe outside of the home.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

YFD said there is no reason to believe this was an intentionally set fire.

The American Red Cross was also called to the area to help out the residents since the home had enough damage that it could not be immediately reoccupied, said YFD.

Photo courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

