Local first responders at NorCal fire

today at 5:34 PM
Published 5:53 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two first responders are helping lead firefighting efforts at the Happy Camp Complex fires in northern California. Fires that have already claimed one life.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva along with El Centro Battalion Chief Andrew Miller are serving as task force leaders.

Both first responders left Monday morning and arrived Tuesday night.

The El Centro Fire Chief said the first responders are qualified to help out with the fire.

"They are going to be responsible for putting in the fire line and when I say fire line, I am talking about the hose lines. They are also responsible to work with the other agencies to clear the canopy in the area," said Chief Joseph Bernal, El Centro Fire Department.

Both the fire chief and battalion chief will return to the Valley in early September.

The fires have burned more than 11,000 acres and destroyed several buildings.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

