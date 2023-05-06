Skip to Content
Fires
May 6, 2023
Published 11:59 PM

RV home in Yuma burst into flames

Yuma Fire Department saved the home next to the parked RV

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An RV home parked on 7th Avenue and 10th Street in Yuma caught on fire Saturday afternoon causing neighbors to worry.

The Yuma Fire Department responded to reports of a residential fire shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Responding firefighters located an RV in flames in the driveway of a home.

One neighbor, Murray Jarvio rushed home to see what was on fire.

"First I thought they were trying to tell me my backyard was on fire because I have a lot of bushes at my house and then I looked and saw it was my neighbor," says Jarvio. "The next house over and I just got worried."

The fire was put out before it reached the home and no injuries were reported. 

A few vehicles parked next to the RV had some damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

