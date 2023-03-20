Brush fire burns total of 124 acres

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. and YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update on the brush fire that ignited near the River's Edge RV Resort in Winterhaven.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

They were also first on the scene.

The fire chewed through a total of 124 acres, crews are still on site.

Timothy Colvert, who lives in Yuma says he witnessed the fire that danced along state lines.

“You can see it obviously from working out here, we have a gate right off All American just up straight and there you can really see it, see the smoke covering the valley right there over in that area,” said Timothy Colvert, a Yuma resident.

Rural Metro Fire states that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.