Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Some schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire have resumed in-person classes.

Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern and southern edges remain under evacuation orders.

Students in the West Las Vegas School District returned to class Tuesday after firefighters got a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation.

Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.