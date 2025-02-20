56-year-old man dies in Sand Rail crash in Glamis Recreational Area

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man died following a Sand Rail crash in the Glamis Recreational Area, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On February 15, at about 2:54 p.m., a 56-year-old man was driving a Sand Rail in the Glamis Off Highway Recreational Area.

CHP says the driver crashed into a different Sand Rail for reasons under investigation.

The 56-year-old driver passed away because of his injuries in the crash.

The 62-year-old driver of the other Sand Rail had major injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, while a 12-year-old passenger only had minor injuries, according to CHP.

CHP says both drivers and the passenger were restrained at the time of the crash.