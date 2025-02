YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold Wednesday in a Yuma Albertsons.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at Albertsons on 252 W 32 St. and the ticket has yet to be claimed.

The numbers for the ticket are:

06 21 28 49 50 20

A spokesperson with OH Partnerssaid the winner matched 4 out of 5 white balls plus the red Powerball.