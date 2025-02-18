Tracking warmer than normal temperatures with a bigger warm-up on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another warm and dry day across the Desert Southwest with highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s.

Some areas will be a little breezy at times, but overall, it's going to be a nice and cool evening ahead.

A weak weather system will pass by to the north of the region on Friday bringing in some breezy conditions.

We will have dry conditions and lots of sunshine, but the main focus is going to be our big warm-up as temperatures will be warming to the 90s.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the area by this weekend through at least the first half of next week, bringing in well-above normal temperatures that could potentially push near record territory.