Tracking winds on this Valentine’s Day and warmer and drier weather for Presidents Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Love is in the air! Happy Valentine's Day! Temperatures are nice and seasonable this afternoon, but it is windy!

If you have any evening plans for Valentine's Day, we will have winds sticking with us, cooler temps, and clearer skies Make sure to have and wear a jacket or sweater and keep your plans inside to avoid the winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southwest corner of Imperial County through 4 a.m. Saturday for strong westerly winds and wind gusts up to 55 MPH.

We have breezy and windy conditions that will continue to impact the area and it will continue through the evening with wind gusts 30-35 MPH.

High pressure will settle back into the region over the weekend and early next week bringing back drier conditions and warming temperatures.

We will still see some extra cloud cover at times through the weekend, but I'm not tracking any rain chances.

Temperatures will warm up to the 80s by Presidents Day followed by breezier conditions, and clearer skies throughout next week.