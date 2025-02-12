Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking rain chances through Friday for the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 5:40 PM
Published 3:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A deep trough of low pressure is bringing in cooler temperatures, rain chances, and breezy conditions for the rest of the week

This active weather system will bring more heavier rainfall and snow toward our west, but the best chance for showers still looks to be Thursday-Friday for the Desert Southwest.

With this round of showers, rain accumulation is looking very small and isolated with totals less than a tenth of an inch.

As we get closer to Valentine's Day we will have nice temperatures, a slight chance for showers, and stronger winds with gusts up to 35 MPH.

Near-normal temperatures will continue into the weekend, with a warming an drying trend for early next week.

We will have highs back to the 80s for Presidents Day with clearer skies and breezier conditions again by next Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content