Tracking rain chances through Friday for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A deep trough of low pressure is bringing in cooler temperatures, rain chances, and breezy conditions for the rest of the week

This active weather system will bring more heavier rainfall and snow toward our west, but the best chance for showers still looks to be Thursday-Friday for the Desert Southwest.

With this round of showers, rain accumulation is looking very small and isolated with totals less than a tenth of an inch.

As we get closer to Valentine's Day we will have nice temperatures, a slight chance for showers, and stronger winds with gusts up to 35 MPH.

Near-normal temperatures will continue into the weekend, with a warming an drying trend for early next week.

We will have highs back to the 80s for Presidents Day with clearer skies and breezier conditions again by next Tuesday.