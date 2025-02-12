Plans for substance abuse clinic in Brawley presented

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Behavioral Health Services presented a plan to turn a former court house into a substance abuse treatment clinic.

Behavioral health gave a presentation to locals in Brawley about their plans of opening a treatment clinic last Tuesday.

However, some locals are not in favor of this plan due to where the clinic would be.

“I am very concerned about the location when you put a clinic like this into a mainly commercial area with thriving businesses. I believe it does have a negative impact," said a local at the meeting.

The mayor of Brawley also shared his thoughts about this potential clinic.

"In my early 20’s, I received treatment and services so it will be somewhat hypocritical of me because I was able to access it fortunate my parents were able to afford to send me elsewhere to access treatment services that why shouldn’t I be open and receptive to allow it here in our community," said Gil Rebollar, Mayor of Brawley.

The mayor says the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will have to vote on the decision if behavioral health is awarded a grant.

The voting could happen sometime this summer.

