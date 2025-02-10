Tracking cooler temps, winds, and rain chances all this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a warm start to the week, but a weak and dry weather system is expected to pass through our region bringing in stronger winds and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Staring tonight winds will pick up toward the west and by Tuesday, we will have breezy and windy conditions taking over.

We will have wind gusts between 25-30 MPH with winds coming from the west and northwest on Tuesday morning through the evening.

Temperatures will drop slightly below average in the days ahead as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chances will also increase through the week, so prepare for a rainy Valentine's Day, but drier and warmer weather is expected to move back in for the holiday weekend.

Moisture levels will gradually increase beginning Wednesday ahead of a weather system, which is expected to bring widespread precipitation chances across the Desert Southwest late Thursday and Friday.

Rain totals right now are looking about a tenth of an inch or less and there is still some uncertainty with the possibility of thunderstorm potential. I will bring updates and more details throughout the week. Stay tuned!