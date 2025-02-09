Skip to Content
Nice weather for Super Bowl Sunday, but tracking big changes next week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:59 PM
Published 2:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are seeing extra clouds today, but no rain is expected and we will have comfortably dry conditions and light winds with all us all day.

Temperatures are also still trending above normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but it's still going to be an overall nice Super Bowl Sunday.

By Tuesday, a weak and dry weather system is expected to pass through our region bringing in breezier conditions.

We will have wind gusts between 25-30 MPH with winds coming from the west and northwest.

Warm weather will persist through Monday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop slightly below average in the days ahead as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chances will also increase through the week, so prepare for a rainy Valentine's Day, but drier and warmer weather is expected to move back in for the weekend.

HEADS UP! Moisture levels will gradually increase beginning Wednesday ahead of a weather system, which is expected to bring widespread precipitation chances across the Desert Southwest late Thursday and Friday.

Rain totals right now are looking about a tenth of an inch or less. I will bring updates and more details throughout the week. Stay tuned!

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

