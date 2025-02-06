Skip to Content
Tracking warm temps, increasing clouds, and stronger winds

Weather Authority/ KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Thursday its Jazz night at the Yuma Palm Mall. It will be a nice evening with cool temps, a light breeze, and some clouds.

High pressure across the region will continue to slowly weaken the next several days, but we will still have temperatures trending 5°+ above normal with highs in the upper 70s and even reach 80.

We will have westerly winds moving in tomorrow bringing in stronger winds across the Desert Southwest with gusts between 20-30 MPH. Stronger winds will favor in Imperial County.

Occasional breeziness will also linger throughout the weekend too.

We will have increasing clouds starting tomorrow and through the weekend, but no rain is expected as dry conditions will persist for the next several days. Overall it will be a great weekend for the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo and the Super Bowl this weekend.

Temperatures will cool down to our seasonal averages by next Tuesday.

