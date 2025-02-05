Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking slightly cooler temps, but still above-normal

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Strong high pressure will steadily weaken the remainder of the week
allowing temperatures to cool by a few degrees.

However, daily readings will remain 5°+ above normal for the rest of the week.

We will have occasionally breezy conditions at times especially in Imperial County throughout the week with wind gusts up to 20 MPH and stronger toward the west.

We will see a few extra clouds, but dry conditions will continue through early next week. Temperatures will also be in the upper 70s and even low 80s through the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down to seasonable averages by Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content