Tracking slightly cooler temps, but still above-normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Strong high pressure will steadily weaken the remainder of the week

allowing temperatures to cool by a few degrees.

However, daily readings will remain 5°+ above normal for the rest of the week.

We will have occasionally breezy conditions at times especially in Imperial County throughout the week with wind gusts up to 20 MPH and stronger toward the west.

We will see a few extra clouds, but dry conditions will continue through early next week. Temperatures will also be in the upper 70s and even low 80s through the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down to seasonable averages by Tuesday.