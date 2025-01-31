Butterfield Trail presentation to be held at Colorado River State Historic Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An expert will be holding a presentation about Butterfield Trail at Colorado State Historic Park.

Gerald T. Ahnert is an expert on the trail and is publishing a book called "The Butterfield Trail: Through Arizona's New Frontier."

The presentation will be at Colorado State Historic Park on March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as seats are limited.

Tickets can be bought here.

Ahnert will be signing the book after the presentation.