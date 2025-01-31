Skip to Content
Butterfield Trail presentation to be held at Colorado River State Historic Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An expert will be holding a presentation about Butterfield Trail at Colorado State Historic Park.

Gerald T. Ahnert is an expert on the trail and is publishing a book called "The Butterfield Trail: Through Arizona's New Frontier."

The presentation will be at Colorado State Historic Park on March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as seats are limited.

Tickets can be bought here.

Ahnert will be signing the book after the presentation.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

