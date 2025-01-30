News 11 Weather: Continued warming

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As we get closer to the weekend, expect a continued warming trend to push local temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The average temperatures for this time of year is right around 70 degrees. However, highs across lower desert areas could reach the lower and middle 80s for the start of February. Dry conditions will prevail through the next week or so.

