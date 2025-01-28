Skip to Content
Tracking a slow warming and drying trend throughout the week

today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A current lower-pressure system will continue to hang out across the region into the middle of the week, keeping our temperatures below-normal and additional precipitation chances through Wednesday.

High pressure is expected to build across our region on Thursday/Friday, allowing our temperatures to warm up.

Take a look at our temperature outlook, we are seeing dark orange and yellow colors, which indicates we are expected to have above average temperatures.

We will still see some cloud cover, but it will slowly continue to dry and clear out throughout the week.

Temperatures will stay nice and cool for the time being, but highs will eventually warm to the 80s by Sunday. We are looking for temperatures to trend 10°+ above average by early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

