Rain chances continue to decrease with temperatures staying cooler than normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A current lower-pressure system will continue to hang out across the region into the middle of the week, keeping our temperatures below-normal and additional precipitation chances through Wednesday.

Rain chances will continue to remain low with a 10-20% chance for light showers through Wednesday.

Not every city in the Desert Southwest will see rain, as any shower activity is looking isolated and spotty.

Rain accumulation is looking little to none across the area. Only parts of Imperial County have the best chance for rain.

Temperatures will also trend in the 60s range through Thursday, but we will slowly warm up throughout the week.

A ridge of high pressure will eventually make its way back, which will boost our temperatures to well above normal by late weekend and early next week. Get ready for daytime highs to return into the 80s by Monday.