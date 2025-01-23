Tracking increasing clouds and rain chances this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Thursday, it's been a breezy day, we will stay breezy with wind gusts between 20-30 MPH through the afternoon.

Lighter and calmer winds will finally move in starting this evening and more so by Friday.

Extremely dry conditions with dew points in the single digits will continue for the time being. So make sure to be mindful and careful that these types of dew points could bring fire potential.

Moisture levels will begin to rise starting on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, an area of low pressure is expected to dive south bringing in rain chances and chillier temperatures to the region.

Daily high temperatures will hover right around normal through the latter half of the week and into the start of the weekend with cool overnight lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

There are rain chances and cooler temperatures coming with this weather system by Sunday.

It's looking like a 20% for rain showers Sunday-Tuesday for Yuma and a 30-50% for Imperial Valley.

As of now rain totals are looking between 0.01-0.25". Stay tuned for all your latest weather updates.

DROUGHT UPDATE: Our latest drought monitor is showing changes for the Desert Southwest compared to last week. The majority of our area is now experiencing EXTREME which is the dark red color. About 17% of the state of Arizona is under extreme drought conditions which is up about 3% compared to last week.

Read more about Arizona and California drought conditions by clicking the links.