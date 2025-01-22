Tracking extremely dry conditions and seasonable temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We continue to have very dry conditions with dew points in the single digits and even could reach negative numbers at times.

Make sure to be mindful that dry conditions like this could bring fire potential, so let's make sure we don't cause any fires.

Also, we will stay breezy through Thursday with gusts between 25-30 MPH. Stronger winds will favor in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Winds will really ease up and be calmer by Friday.

A lower pressure system and colder temperatures will favor the east, for now, temperatures will warm back to seasonable levels for the rest of the week.

It will stay breezy through Thursday with very dry conditions and nice temperatures as highs will warm into the low 70s. Afternoons will be nice and comfortable, but overnight lows will still be cold and chilly.

Tracking a lower pressure system that is expected to make its way this weekend, which will bring higher rain chances followed by chillier temperatures.