Pet Talk: Meet Jake

The Humane Society of Yuma
January 20, 2025 3:56 PM
An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Jake!

Jake is a 6 year old neutered male mixed breed who weighs 95 pounds that has a lot of personality packed into his large frame. 

He’s a sweet, friendly guy that is gentle and cuddly. 

He has a lot of love left to give and would make a faithful and loyal companion. 

Jake is overall a sweet, friendly, cuddly friend. 

Through January 31st HSOY is offering sponsored adoptions on all dogs weighing over 35lbs. so there is no cost for Jake to join your family.

Come visit Jake at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Jake or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

