FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Strong winds & dust through TONIGHT

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert Action Day is in effect through TONIGHT as we have strong northerly winds impacting the Desert Southwest.

These winds will bring widespread dust, which will make it difficult if you are traveling, and will bring poor air quality concerns.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 11 p.m. (MST) TONIGHT due to gusty winds with gusts between 40-50 MPH being expected, and it does include Yuma and Blythe.

There is a Air Quality Alert for parts of Imperial County and along the I-10 until 10 p.m. (PST) Tuesday.

High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are also in effect toward the west in southern California.

We will have breezy and windy conditions through tonight with gusts 35-40 MPH, stronger winds will favor along the Colorado River and those included in any Wind Alerts.

Make sure to take extra precautions if you are going to be behind the wheel as blowing dust is expected.

We will have lighter winds for Tuesday, but it will still be pretty breezy with peak gusts between 25-30 MPH.

We have freezing temperatures starting tonight through Wednesday morning for the Desert Southwest.

A Freeze WARNING is issued for 10 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. (MST) Tuesday for Quartzite for lows in the low 20s.

A Freeze Watch is also issued and will go into effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. (MST) Wednesday for lows in the low 30s and it includes eastern Yuma County and Imperial Valley.

Take a look at tomorrow's overnight lows across the Desert Southwest, it's going to be cold, so bundle up!

Make sure to take action and protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s later this week followed by another weather system that could bring precipitation chances to the area by the weekend.