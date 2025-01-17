Tracking cool temperatures for MLK weekend and more changes next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Look up! You’ll have the opportunity to see four bright planets in our sky. Tonight and tomorrow is when Venus and Saturn will be closest together. Read more about it below and in this article from Nasa. https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/skywatching/whats-up-january-2025-skywatching-tips-from-nasa/

If you plan to do any stargazing and planet viewing tonight, we will have clear skies and light winds, which is perfect. However, it will be pretty chilly, so make sure to dress warm and wear extra layers to your outfits.

For the weekend and early next week, we will have slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures and dry conditions with rain not looking likely for our area. Take a look below at our temperature and precipitation outlook.

We will have cool temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 60s, along with dry conditions, and lots of sunshine for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

We will have more changes for early next week and it includes cooler temperatures, breezier/dusty conditions, and more clouds early next week.

I am tracking stronger northerly winds on Monday with gusts up to 30 MPH and blowing dust on Monday night. The coolest day of the week will be next Tuesday, with highs in the mid and low 60s.